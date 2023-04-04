Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 4, 2023 – World Cup winner, Lionel Messi is reportedly set to quit Paris Saint-Germain this summer as contract talks have stalled.

The Argentine superstar joined PSG in 2021 on a two-year deal with an option for a third. His contract runs out at the end of the season and he has yet to agree on a contract extension with the French club.

During the World Cup in Qatar last winter – where Messi, 35, led Argentina to glory, his father Jorge indicated to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that Lionel had agreed to stay.

But now, according to French outlet L’Equipe, Messi and the club are ‘close to divorce’, with the veteran set to walk out when the campaign ends after negotiations in recent weeks saw both parties actually move further apart.

The 35-year-old has been linked with a move back to Barcelona, where he spent his entire career before moving to Paris in 2021.

PSG need Messi to take a 25 percent pay cut on his hugely lucrative £ 25.6 million-a-year contract due to their issues complying with Financial Fair Play.