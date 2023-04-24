Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday April 23, 2023 – Lionel Messi has been spotted in Barcelona alongside his family amid reports about a sensational return to the Nou Camp this summer.

Messi’s contract at PSG is due to expire in June, and it remains unclear where he will be playing his football next season. He was set to sign a new deal with the French champions at the turn of the year, but the two parties are yet to reach an agreement.

Barcelona has now left the door open for him to return to Spain, two years after he left the Catalan giants.

According to Sport, Messi has returned to Barcelona this weekend, accompanied by his family and 15 suitcases, with PSG not in action again until next Sunday.

Barcelona are keen to re-sign the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner but must overcome their crippling financial issues to get a deal over the line.

Barcelona recently spoke to Messi’s father and agent Jorge, and club president Joan Laporta appeared confident of the Argentine star returning when asked by a fan earlier this month.