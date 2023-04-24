Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 24, 2023 – A lady by the name Felicia Idris has advised men and women to avoid polygamy.

Mrs. Felicia gave this advice in a Facebook post on Sunday, April 23, 2023, when she shared her traumatic experience growing up in a polygamous home.

“POLYGAMY HOME IS WHAT I FEAR MOST. I grew up in a polygamy family where life was like a hell for me then I prayed that may I live never to have anything to do with a polygamist and never to be friend to a woman who is a second wife just because of my experience as a daughter of a first wife who was maltreated along side her sons and daughters. There was no fair treatment in the family where I grew up I promised myself so many things then in which love of Christ has helped shaped away,” she narrated.

“Come to think of it polygamy from the beginning it has always not bring or add any beauty to the home if not pain and disunity.

Let see from the bible Abraham, Sairah and Hagai this are people of faith that we look up to but, they were not able to handle the pressure of polygamy.

Also Jacob who was privilege to got married to the daughter of same father and same mother but, his family was a place of competition, quarrel, jealousy when Leah will always feel left out by their husband’s love, giving out their slave girls to their husband to sleep with in other to see who have more children.

“If not for God’s intervention his generation will have lost it when his sons almost kill Joseph who was to later be their saviour in times of famine so many things related to polygamy life style that I don’t wish my worst enemy to be involved into it.

“My advice to young men and women that are yet to marry do everything possible in your part to avoid polygamy lifestyle.