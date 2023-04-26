Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – A hilarious video has emerged showing the moment a fake Kenyan pastor was heard instructing a lady hired to stage a miracle to cry out loud.

The dumb pastor forgot the microphone was on and told the lady, “Lia kwa nguvu ( cry out loud)’’.

The hired lady did as instructed to put food on the table.

The rogue pastor was just hoodwinking his brainwashed congregants.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.