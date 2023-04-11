Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – The bipartisan talks between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga through Parliament may start very soon.

This is after Ruto unveiled his team to face off with Raila’s side in the talks.

Ruto, through the Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group, nominated Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale to lead the faction in the bipartisan talks.

Other members included Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan, Tharaka MP George Murugara, nominated Senator Essy Ekenyuri, and Kibweizi West MP Mwangi Mutuse.

The other two are Taita Taveta Woman Representative Lydia Haika and Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei.

Azimio had already appointed a team of 7 to represent them in the 14-member committee.

They included Senators Edwin Sifuna, Ledama Ole Kina, and Enock Wambua.

The other four are from the National Assembly, including Amina Mnyanzi (Malindi), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), David Pkosing (Pokot South), and Otiende Amollo (Rarieda).

