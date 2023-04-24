Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday April 23, 2023 – A lecturer known as Mohammed Sulieman has shared photos of himself with his three wives and 19 children on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

According to him, his fourth wife, Hajiya Mamawa, couldn’t join them as she lost her father a few days ago.

Mohammed trended on social media last year after he shared photos of his wives and children during Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He welcomed his 19th child and also married a fourth wife last year.

