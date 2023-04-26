Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – An outspoken Ukambani Member of Parliament has rubbished demands by Azimio One Kenya Alliance to President William Ruto to persuade the Independent Election and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to open servers.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai, said that both the president and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga were 2022 presidential candidates.

Mbai said that with both Ruto and Raila being candidates for the contested poll outcome, none of them held the key to the IEBC servers.

“Azimio should know that Kenya has a shortage of fools. Regarding the issue of servers, who is supposed to open them as per the law? Both Raila and Ruto were presidential candidates. When you are telling Ruto to open servers, how is he supposed to do it?” posed Mbai.

The MP said Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola ordered the opening of servers during the presidential petition, and Azimio accepted the outcome of the servers opening.

“These orders were fully complied with and we saw the Supreme Court confirm IEBC’s compliance. Justice Isaac Lenaola, who spoke on behalf of the seven Supreme Court judges, said the court had been informed by its representatives to the exercise, led by the registrar, that the IEBC had fully complied with the judge’s orders,” Mbai added.

