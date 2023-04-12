Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Fast-rising Nairobi lawyer, Danstan Omari, has given National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah seven days to apologise to him for casting aspersions on his character.

According to Omari, Ichungwah in a tweet termed him a fake media-based liar only known along Nairobi’s Koinange Street.

Through his lawyers, Musyoka, and Mogaka Company Advocates, the law firm has written a demand letter to Ichung’wah, over a tweet he made on February 1, 2023, thereby casting aspersions on his character.

“We are under instructions of Mr. Danstan Omari, Advocate herein referred to as “Our client” to address you as follows. On February 1, 2023, using your known Twitter handle @KIMANIICHUNGWAH, posted a tweet, stating as follows

“Phewl at least am known in Kikuyu by my people unlike the fake media-based liar only known along Koinange Street!” the demand letter reads.

Omari’s lawyers stated that the tweet was meant to paint a picture of an immoral person who keeps the company of prostitutes yet he is not only a married man but a father and a law lecturer.

“The import of your impugned tweet was to portray our client as a person of loose morals, a person who keeps the company of prostitutes, and an immoral person, never mind the fact that our client is an advocate of several years standing and has been a lecturer of law. He is also a father and a married man, and a known commentator on various public issues on media,” they added.

In conclusion, the law firm demanded that the legislator retracts the offensive tweet and apologise to Omari within a week, failure to which they will move to court to file a defamation suit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST