Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Renowned criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta has predicted what will befall Good News International Church pastor Paul Mackenzie, who is in custody for leading a cult that led to the deaths of hundreds of people.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has announced that it will charge the notorious pastor with terrorism and religious radicalisation.

In a social media post on Thursday, Ombeta observed that Mackenzie will be released from jail after which he will freely join politics.

According to Ombeta, the people of his little-known Shakahola village will vote for him and there is nothing Kenyans will do about it.

“Pastor Mackenzie atatoka na ataingia politics in 2027 na hakuna kitu Mtadoo. Votes zitatoka Shakahola. (Mackenzie will be released from jail and he will join politics in 2027 and there is nothing you can do about it. People of Shakahola will vote for him,)” said Ombeta.

