Sunday, 16 April 2023 – President William Ruto has a daughter with a woman named Prisca Bett.

Ruto met Prisca in 2005 when he was a member of parliament.

She once took him to court over child support but the matter was resolved.

She is a very beautiful woman.

See her photos below.

