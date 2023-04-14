Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 14, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential chief agent, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, has dismissed claims by Raila Odinga that the August 9, 2022, Presidential election was interfered with by powerful foreign nations.

Immediately after Ruto was declared President, Raila went to the media and accused the United States and Britain of conspiring with IEBC against him.

In his book, Why Baba Is Not The 5th, Kanchory says in fact UK and Britain had offered Raila Odinga intelligence that the election will be rigged by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) but Baba ignored it because he believed he had the ‘system and deep state’.

“Strangely enough, some of the warnings on IEBC that Baba ignored came from highly placed sources at some of the top foreign missions,” Kanchory writes in his book.

This is why it is hard to believe that there was a general conspiracy against Baba among the international community,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST