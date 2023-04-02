Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday April 2, 2023 – An Optometrist called Chioma Onwuelingo has revealed that her nanny is expected to observe 40 days mourning for her ex-husband who passed away.

Chioma, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Sunday, April 2, said the man abandoned his wife and their three children, for another woman 20 years ago.

According to the post, the woman’s children are expected to fund their father’s funeral because the kids he had with the other woman are still young.

