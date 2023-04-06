Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 6, 2023 – Superstar footballer, Kylian Mbappe, has slammed his club, Paris Saint-Germain, for using him as their poster boy to sell season tickets for the 2023-24 season.

The French captain called out PSG in a statement on Instagram, arguing that he has been made too prominent in their season ticket promo, admitting that he was not informed of the latest content and is not happy about it.

Mbappe is placed front and centre in the advert, featuring an interview with him, along with match action and clips of supporters.

In his statement, the 24-year-old objected to having his image used in this way, and insisted that the club is not ‘Kylian Saint-Germain.’

‘I have just taken part in the viewing of the club’s renewal campaign for the 23/24 season,’ he wrote on his Instagram.

‘At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interlocutor. It looked like a basic interview at a club marketing day. I disagree with this posted video.

‘That’s why I fight for individual image rights. PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is certainly not Kylian Saint Germain.’