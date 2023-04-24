Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 24, 2023 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has been urged to reign in and curb emergency of new corruption at the Kenya Wildlife Service headquarters.

The new Kenya Wildlife Service acting Director General Dr Erastus Kanga is on the spot over his appetite for “Deals money” which has literally put everything at a standstill at KWS.

Dr Kanga has put his interests first and ignored those of the institution.

This was clearly seen when he was one week into the office after he asked to meet all vendors and providers that were doing business with KWS.

This was allegedly aimed at negotiating for his commission.



In a call conversation with one of the suppliers at KWS, Kanga is heard asking for a full commission ignoring the suppliers’ costs to deliver to the institution.

He has intimidated almost all the senior staff and even terminated those that will question any of his malicious procurement process.

He boosts of enjoying protection, and intimidates the staff by quoting his close relationship with President William Ruto’s children and First Lady Rachael Ruto. Dr Kanga took over the helm of KWS in December 2022 from Brig (Rtd) John Waweru who was sent on terminal leave.