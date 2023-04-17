Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, April 17, 2023 – Flamboyant musician KRG The Don and his mother attended a funeral over the weekend in Maasailand.

Taking to social media, the controversial musician introduced his mother to the public for the first time and thanked her for supporting him as he laid his childhood friend to rest.

‘’My Mum made sure we paid our last respects to my childhood friend David Ole Maitai Lekini who was laid to rest after battling an illness for some time now,’’ he wrote.

He hired a chopper to fly him to the funeral.

KRG’s little-known mother is Indian.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.