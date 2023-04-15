Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday April 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has no choice but to give in to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s demands, including opening the IEBC servers, before Baba resumes street protests to force him into submission.

This is after former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria vowed to snatch Mt. Kenya from Ruto’s firm grip in the next round of protests.

In a statement, Wa Iria vowed to personally lead anti-government protests in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region to free the Kikuyus from Ruto’s grip.

According to Wa Iria, who is the leader of the Usawa Political Party, the region had been promised so many things but none has been fulfilled almost a year since Ruto took over.

While dismissing claims that the Mt Kenya region has not been taking part in the just suspended anti-government protests, the former governor declared that the central region is going to join the demonstrations and that he will make sure of it.

“I will personally lead demonstrations in Mt Kenya over coffee, tea, and dairy prices,” Wa Iria said.

Mwangi, who was locked out of the 2022 presidential contest, said the vote-rich Mt Kenya region wants the government to exempt small-scale farmers from paying taxes.

His declaration to join the anti-government protests comes just a day after he paid a courtesy call to the former Prime Minister at his Karen residence.

