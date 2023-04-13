Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 13, 2023 – A suspected car thief has been exposed on social media after he stole a salon car in Nairobi.

The suspect, Cyril Kiptoo, was captured on CCTV fuelling the stolen car at Rubis petrol station in Ruai.

He then drove off without paying.

He has since tampered with the tracker.

Photos of the stolen car and the suspected thief were shared on social media by the victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.