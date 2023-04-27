Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki has revealed how bandits in North Rift have been ahead of the KDF and police officers conducting operations in North Rift.

While appearing before the Senate, the Cabinet Secretary revealed that his Ministry had partly miscalculated when issuing vacate orders in 27 bandit-prone areas in the embattled region; no wonder bandits have been catching security officers off-guard.

The CS made the vacate order on Sunday, March 12, giving a 24-hour notice for civilians to vacate regions the government suspected were harbouring bandits.

“We gave the notice after getting intelligence that there were wives and children of the bandits holed up in those caves.”

“When we gave the notice, we did not expect the bandits to escape as they had proven themselves to be stubborn,” the CS revealed how the government underrated the bandits.

Kindiki revealed that the vacate order was intended for the general public but the bandits saw it as a loophole.

“Criminals took the 24-hour notice to mix with the civilians and escape from the valleys, caves and gorges that they were hiding in.”

“All the places that were being used as hideouts for bandits, we have moved in and made sure that they have been dominated by security officers,” Kindiki explained.

Kindiki further outlined the assignment of security officers in North Rift Valley where banditry had become a menace was to bar the aggressors from taking over the region.

“We will make sure the bandits never return to those places. Even after the end of this operation, the security forces will stay there,” the CS stated.

“We are working hard to extinguish the existing threats. We are going to seal the gaps and we will stay there as long as it takes,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST