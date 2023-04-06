Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 6, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has said he will report former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to the International Criminal Court (ICC) if he continues with his mass protests.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ichung’wah, who is the Kikuyu Member of Parliament, told Raila off following his demands for Koffi Anan-like talks, adding that the threats to resume to the trenches were not going to work.

In a direct message to Raila, Ichung’wah said he can go back to the streets and demonstrate peacefully, warning that any form of anarchy was going to be met with charges at The Hague.

“That is why I have said I will propose an agenda to our Parliamentary Group meeting next week that we write to the ICC to take measures to ensure that Raila Odinga and his sponsors do not slide our country back into anarchy,” he said.

He claimed that Raila was blackmailing the country using anarchy and violence to get into the system of the government.

The outspoken lawmaker said they were not going to allow that, adding that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance was ready for bi-partisan talks with a Parliamentary process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST