Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 27, 2023 – A Kim Kardashian lookalike and erotic model has died of cardiac arrest following a plastic surgery procedure.

Christina Ashten Gourkani more known in erotic streaming media as Ashten G died in the hospital last Thursday, April 20, while in recovery from plastic surgery, according to reports.

The 34-year-old model often posted her model pictures on her Instagram page, where she has 618,000 followers.

Her funeral is scheduled for next week, according to her family who have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the burial.

“It is with deep sorrow and an [immensely] heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani,” her family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“We got a phone call from another family member who was frantically screaming and crying that Gourkani was dying a call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives.”

“Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to medical procedure that took a turn for the worse,” the family claimed.