Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday April 12, 2023 – North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un was photographed by state media placing hands on nuclear warheads as he met with his senior military commanders on Monday, April 10 and vowed to enhance North Korea’s nuclear arsenal in ‘more practical and offensive’ ways to counter what he called ‘frantic’ moves of aggression by the US and South Korea.

His comments came as he met with senior military officials on Monday to discuss ongoing efforts to ‘cope with the escalating moves of the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet traitors to unleash a war of aggression’, state media KCNA said.

North Korea has reacted with fury at the series of joint military exercises held by the US and South Kotea in recent weeks, which state media KCNA said were intended to prepare for ‘an all-out war’.

The US and South Korean militaries conducted their biggest field exercises in years last month and separately held joint naval and air force drills involving a US aircraft carrier strike group and nuclear-capable bombers.

KCNA claimed the drills simulated a full scale war against North Korea with the aim of occupying Pyongyang and decapitating its leadership.

The state media has now reported Kim ordered his army chiefs to bolster the North’s deterrence capabilities with ‘increasing speed’ and in a ‘more practical and offensive’ manner.

The United States and South Korea have described their exercises as defensive in nature and said that the expansion of those drills are necessary to cope with the North’s evolving threats.