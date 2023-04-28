Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, April 28, 2023 – After the arrest of Pastor Ezekiel Odero in connection to Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s massacre at Shakahola, many expected that the next stop of the DCI sleuths will be at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s door to arrest Second Lady Bispho Dorcas Gachagua due to her connection to Ezekiel, and by extension, to Mackenzie.

However, as it turns out, Dorcas has thrown both Ezekiel and Mackenzie under the bus, telling them to carry their own crosses.

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua’s wife told the two pastors to carry their own crosses and not blame anyone else.

She noted that if Paul Mackenzie, who is connected to Ezekiel, is found guilty of running a cult and killing people, he should be treated as a criminal and should be made to face justice alone as Mackenzie, and not even his family or friends should be made to pay for his crimes.

Besides, he should not be treated as a pastor because pastors don’t kill people.

Bishop Dorcas has a deep connection to Pastor Ezekiel who has links to Pastor Mackenzie.

She has graced most of Ezekiel’s crusades.

The two Pastors are all behind bars for running cults and are accused of mass murders.

Watch Video courtesy of The Star below

The Kenyan DAILY POST