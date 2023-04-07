Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 7, 2023 – Bizarre practices and policies at Kanye West’s Donda Academy have come to light after a lawsuit filed by two former employees was revealed.

The private school, created by the rapper as a homage to his late mum, has allegedly fed its students a diet consisting strictly of sushi. As well as not allowing any outside food or drink to be brought in, aside from water.

The lawsuit, which was revealed by TMZ, shows the kids were also forbidden to use forks or utensils.

Besides the food policy, other school policies have also come to light. Including children and teachers not being allowed to use chairs, forcing them to stand, use stools or foam cushions.

Classes are also banned from the second floor of the academy due to Kanye West’s “fear of stairs”.

The lawsuit alleges that the school has never hired a nurse or any janitorial services.

Apparently, no trash bins were available, and medications are stored away, with no supervision over expiration dates.

The students, are also allegedly forced to wear black from head-to-toe and banned from wearing Nike or Adidas. They are also supposedly locked-in from the outside during the school day.

Also there were instances of bullying and physical assaults against peers due to the school’s weak laws and abuse against teachers also went unpunished.

According to the plaintiffs, who remain unnamed, they were the only two Black teachers and were fired due to threatening to expose Donda Academy’s many hazardous and unsanitary practices.