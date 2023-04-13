Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 13, 2023 – Kevin De Bruyne has been voted the best Premier League midfielder of all time, beating out the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Paul Scholes to take the title.

In a poll conducted by football data outlet Visual Game, the two-time PFA Players’ Player of the Year is one of two midfielders currently playing in the league in the top 10.

Steven Gerrard was placed second in the poll, and current Chelsea manager Frank Lampard swiped the number-three spot.

Paul Scholes and recently-departed Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira rounded out the top five.

De Bruyne’s team-mates at City made the top 20, including Rodri, ranked 17th, Ilkay Gundogan at 18th and Bernardo Silva sitting 20th.

See the full list below