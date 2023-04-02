Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, April 2, 2023 – The government of President William Ruto is not done with making the life of former President Uhuru Kenyatta miserable.

After goons invaded his Northlands City farm and stole livestock worth Sh70 million, Kenya Kwanza is now focused on taking over Uhuru’s Kedong Ranch in Narok.

In a statement, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyiot urged President William Ruto’s government to seize Kedong Ranch which is owned by Uhuru’s family.

According to Cheruiyot, Kedong Ranch belongs to Narok residents and Uhuru should give it up.

He vowed to champion the course that will see that ranch given back to Narok county residents.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Narok East MP Ken Aramat who raised concerns that the farm was not being utilised.

“Heavy police presence is always at the farm blocking the local residents from collecting sand, water, and even grazing fields,” Aramat said.

“We have a special attachment with Kedong Ranch, and we are not advocating for protests, but we just want the owner to leave and allow the residents to utilise it,” he added.

It is while responding to Aramat that Cheruyiot assured him that they will work together to ensure the people get justice.

“You should pursue the rights of your people. Don’t look back until they get back to the Kedong Ranch. We will support you on that,” Cheruiyot said.

Kedong ranch has been the subject of major discussion in Narok county with the first family facing accusations of having grabbed the community land.

The Kenyan DAILY POST