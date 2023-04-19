Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 19 April 2023 – A Kenyan fitness trainer has taken to social media to open up about her failed marriage.

Read her Instagram post below.

It was 3:30 am and I was crouched behind a bush, shivering from the cold hiding from my X-husband.

This was the third time he had come home drunk and started an argument that led to a physical fight. He had promised he would never let it happen again but here we were despite many therapy sessions.

I’d wrestled out of his grasp, dashed out of the house dressed in a t-shirt, and pants with phone in hand. After hiding, I dialed 911 and was asked to quietly wait for the police to arrive

When the police arrived I came out of hiding and this time, I agreed for them to take him away unlike the previous times. This began the end of my marriage.

I had seen my father abuse my mother growing up and I knew that this was not the path I wanted for myself. I filed for a divorce 2 weeks later.

Once the divorce was finalized, I began questioning myself & doubting my decision. We’d only been married for 1.5 years. Should I have given him 1 last chance?

Depression kicked in and so did stress eating. A few months later, I’d gained weight, looked & felt worse than I did when I was married and battered.

This was the wake-up call that led to the beginning of my weight loss Journey 15 years ago in April 2008. April is the month of re-birth – the month I decided to do something about my rock bottom situation & my weight.

My weight loss journey saved me!

It brought me back to life and gave me strength & confidence that I never knew I had. It’s from my journey that I became passionate about helping women lose weight because I knew from experience how powerful the weight loss process can be and that It is WAY MORE than just a physical transformation. It’s a life transformation.

Our most painful life experiences give us the opportunity to learn, grow, and become like a rose that grows & blooms in concrete. We don’t give up, we fight, we become better, and help others that are where we once were.

Fast forward to today, my online weight loss business was a result of pain & divorce. I got lemons & made orange juice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.