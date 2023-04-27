Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 27, 2023 – A Kenyan lady is reeling in shock after finding out that her boyfriend is gay.

She snooped through his phone and found messages of him chatting with his gay partner.

He even sent him a lewd photo of himself in a lingerie.

They were sex chatting and planning for a sex date.

Check out the conversation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.