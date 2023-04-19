Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 19 April 2023 – A Kenyan lady is fearing for her life after her criminal ex-boyfriend Amin Mohammed threatened to kill her.

She has gone through hell in the hands of the abusive man, who claims to be well-connected with police officers.

Amin, who is reportedly a drug addict, was taken to court by his ex-girlfriend after assaulting her 7 months old daughter but he failed to attend the court sessions.

A warrant of arrest was issued against him.

He is still threatening his ex-girlfriend while bragging that he is untouchable.

Activist Boniface Mwangi highlighted the lady’s plight on Twitter.

Check out the thread.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.