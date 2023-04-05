Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – Kenya Kwanza fraternity was left confused after President William Ruto’s most trusted Principal Secretary Abraham Korir Sing’oei accepted Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s demand to share power with the president as was the case in 2008, where he shared power with then President Mwai Kibaki on a 50/50 basis.

This comes even as Kenya Kwanza has criticized Raila for pushing for dialogue akin to the 2008 National Accord deal that created the position of Prime Minister.

According to Sing’oei, a Principal Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there is no fault in Raila proposing a power-sharing deal.

“We are in a country where people must learn to listen to each other and not prejudge their intentions.”

“I find nothing reprehensible in what has been proposed by Raila,” Sing’oei noted.

With Ruto silent over Raila’s recent demands, the endorsement by Sing’oei was weighty since he is a former legal advisor to the President.

Sing’oei, who represented Ruto at the International Criminal Court (ICC), issued his remarks contrary to other Kenya Kwanza politicians and public servants.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala told off Raila, underlining that the government would not be coerced into sharing power with him.

