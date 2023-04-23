Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said Kenya Airways has been performing dismally because of ‘state capture’.

Speaking in Botswana on Saturday, the DP said a lot is happening behind the scenes to ensure KQ gets on track.

He said the previous regime made the airline sign unattainable contracts that have made it unable to meet its operating costs.

“KQ is hardly able to meet its operating expenses and there are serious discussions on possible reforms to get KQ back on track. I must tell you the problem of KQ is what we have said, KQ is on its deathbed because of what you call state capture,” he said.

He noted that some of the contracts KQ was ‘forced’ to sign such as leasing of aircrafts were at costs that are not possible to meet with the revenue, adding that the contracts were also done in a way that getting out of them will be quite problematic due to the heavy penalties.

“I think the state capture fellows were very clever, they did it in such a way that even if there is a change of government to get out of those contracts the penalties are extremely heavy,” Gachagua said.

He added: “But I can assure you that the government is well seized on the matter and the need for KQ to get back on track as the pride of Africa and as the national pride.”

