Friday April 21, 2023 – Kensington Palace has published an unseen photograph of Queen Elizabeth II and released it on what would have been Her Majesty’s 97th birthday today.

The picture of the monarch taken shortly before her death was captured by the Princess of Wales at Balmoral in August weeks before Britain and the Commonwealth lost its Queen.

Her Majesty is surrounded by some of her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She appeared in her element with Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, James, Earl of Wessex, Lena Tindall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips, Prince Louis, Mia Tindall, Lucas Tindall, and Savannah Phillips.

Weeks later on September 8, her Majesty died peacefully at Balmoral.

The impromptu portrait was taken at the castle by keen amateur photographer Kate during the annual family gathering in August, shortly before the Queen passed away.

Queen Elizabeth had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren at the time of her death.

Earlier today the Royal Family paid tribute to their beloved matriarch, who died peacefully after celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, on their social media with a picture of Queen Elizabeth on duty with a message saying: ‘Today we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday’.