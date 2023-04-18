Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday April 18, 2023 – Hollywood star, Keanu Reeves was all loved-up with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant over the weekend

In a red-carpet appearance at the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, the couple were seen laughing, smiling and sharing a kiss, a rare public display of affection by the American actor.

Grant, an award-winning visual artist, was draped in a bright-red, floor-length floral gown for the occasion, while Reeves looked spruce in a navy suit and striped tie.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Reeves offered some rare insight into the relationship when asked about his “last moment of bliss.”

“A couple of days ago with my honey,” Reeves told the publication last month. “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Reeves and Grant went public with their romance in November 2019 when they walked the red carpet of an LA art gala hand-in-hand.

Watch video below

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant share a sweet moment on the carpet at the @MOCAlosangeles Gala. #KeanuReeves #AlexandraGrant #MOCA pic.twitter.com/rrl0gQVazY — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) April 16, 2023