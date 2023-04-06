Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and National Police Service (NPS) were stunned after bandits outsmarted them and staged two daring attacks in North Rift.

The bandits were able to maneuver a heavy security presence in Samburu and Elgeyo Marakwet and killed three people and left scores injured before making away with several heads of livestock.

In Samburu County, two people were killed during the attacks in the bandit-prone Samburu West region.

In Elgeyo Marakwet one person lost his life and three were admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The bandits in recent times have been launching simultaneous attacks in different regions to outsmart security officers.

This thins out the security presence in the regions making it possible for the bandits to steal livestock.

The raids continue to intensify despite the government’s efforts to quell the menace in Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo, Samburu, and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

On Monday, April 3, the bandits in another daring move raided former National Assembly Speaker Ole Kaparo’s home which is located near a police station.

Kaparo revealed that his home had been raided by around 20 armed bandits.

The operation which has lasted for two months is conducted through a joint operation between KDF and the NPS.

