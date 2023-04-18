Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 18, 2023 – British media personality and model, Katie Price has been called out by road campaigners, for driving her £60k 3-tonne monster motor wearing slip-on backless shoes, just days after getting her licence back.

Price who had been banned from driving following a booze and cocaine-fuelled car crash, took to the wheel of the left-hand drive Hummer in a pair of green sliders. She was spotted in the 15-foot long, 7ft wide American car, which has enormous tyres, near her “Mucky Mansion” home on Sunday afternoon.

Commenting on the development, John Scruby, from the Campaign Against Drink Driving said;

“Those are the sort of shoes you’d expect somewhere to wear at a swimming pool – not driving a huge car like that with her driving record.

“It’s an absolute disgrace and is very dangerous. She’s putting herself and other road users at risk.

“I don’t see how you’d safely be able to control such a car while wearing those shoes. This is outrageous. “It’s disturbing. It takes the mick.

“She has shown absolutely no responsibility. She has played the system throughout – it’s terrible. Price should have been jailed over the drink-drive crash. She has a truly shocking driving record and doesn’t seem to care. It’s totally disrespectful.

“She hasn’t driven for a considerable period of time and to be wearing such flimsy footwear shows a total disregard for anyone else.”

Former Met cop Peter Bleksley added;

“This is shocking. It sets a terrible example. There was clearly an argument she should have been jailed. The footwear is completely inappropriate. She wouldn’t have been used to driving for a very long time. It’s simply wrong.

“This is a two-finger insult. It’s a kick in the teeth to people who have been injured in crashes or the families of those killed because of bad driving. She’s very lucky not to be in jail – yet is swanning around like that. It’s reckless behaviour. She’s not learned her lesson.”