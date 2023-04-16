Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday April 15, 2023 – A top royal biographer has claimed that Kate Middleton blocked sister-in-law Meghan Markle from attending King Charles’ upcoming coronation.

Tom Bower, who wrote the best-selling “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” made the shocking declaration during an interview with GB News, saying he believed Markle may actually have wanted to attend the historic event.

“We must all be grateful that Kate, in the end, I think, prevented Meghan from coming, and said she ‘wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances,’” the author claimed.

“And if she [Markle] did come, she’d have to sit at the back.” she added

“I do think that for the royal family, Harry’s presence is constitutionally important,” Bower continued.

“God forbid, the Cambridges all died, we’d have King Harry on the throne after Charles, so he’s got to be there.”

Her comments come after Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday that Prince Harry will head to London to attend the coronation alone on May 6 while Markle will stay in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Bower’s belief that it was Kate who was behind the bombshell decision to have Markle kicked out of the event comes after details about the pair’s frosty relations were revealed in Harry’s memoir, “Spare.”

In the controversial book, Harry alleges that Kate started a passive-aggressive argument via text four days before his 2018 wedding to Markle that left the former actress “sobbing on the floor.”

Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, now 7, was set to serve as a bridesmaid at the royal wedding. According to Harry, Kate messaged Markle to complain that the youngster’s dress did not fit correctly.

The two women reportedly had a tense “back and forth” message exchange that greatly upset Markle.

Meanwhile, Markle also subtly shaded her sister-in-law in last year’s Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.”

In the series, the actress-turned-podcaster claimed she was wearing “ripped jeans and [was] barefoot” when Kate and her husband, Prince William, arrived to meet her for the first time.

“Like, I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Markle claimed, implying she got a frosty reception from the future king and queen.