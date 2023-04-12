Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 April 2023 – Police in Kasarani are on the spot for releasing from custody two men who almost killed a 26-year-old lady after throwing her from the second floor of their apartment on Sunday night.

According to sources, the suspects, Collins Kiptoo and his cousin Ian Kipkorir, were released following the intervention of a former powerful Cabinet Secretary from Rift Valley.

The victim, Cynthia Mboya, withdrew the case under duress.

She was reportedly taken out of her hospital bed at Uhai Neema Hospital where she is being treated and driven to Kasarani Police Station.

She was then forced to write a statement to withdraw the case, despite the extreme pain she was going through.

Police had finalised all the documentation to charge the two suspects with attempted murder before the former powerful CS allegedly called senior police officers at the station, ordering them to ‘ensure that the two are assisted’.

Cynthia was reportedly thrown from Q Apartments in Kasarani after a scuffle with her boyfriend Kiptoo.

On the fateful day, she visited her boyfriend, he was in the company of his cousin.

A bitter argument is said to have ensued between her and Kiptoo over infidelity issues.

The two moved to the balcony in a bid to sort it out.

The heated argument led to the two, Kiptoo and Kipkorir allegedly pushing her off the balcony and she fell on the ground floor injuring herself in the 10 pm incident.

She was rushed to the nearby Uhaii Neema hospital by neighbours.

The suspects were arrested and taken to Kasarani police station before being released under controversial circumstances.

