Thursday April 20, 2023 – Kanye West and his current wife Bianca Censori went incognito to a fashion show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Wednesday night, April 19.

The rapper, 45, hid his face in a black mask while stepping out for designer Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God show.

He completed his all-black look with a hooded sweatshirt, pants and gloves.

At one point during the show, West stood up, bopped his head back and forth and danced to his song “Feel the Love.”

Meanwhile, Censori, 28, matched her husband’s look in a beige full face covering with a matching bodysuit.

Kanye and Censori got married in a non-legally binding ceremony in January 2023.

Watch the video below