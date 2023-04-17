Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 17, 2023 – KANU Secretary General, Fred Okang’o, has finally revealed the identity of individuals who have been funding Azimio One Kenya Alliance demonstrations.

Some senior Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration leaders have been accusing former President Uhuru Kenyatta of being the man who has been funding Azimio demos.

However, speaking on Monday, Okang’o said Azimio demonstrations are not being funded by anyone.

OKang’o said Azimio principals led by Raila Odinga fuel their cars for the rallies and demos.

“The angry people will come out of their own volition to participate. No money is being spent on mobilisation and that is a fact,” Okang’o said.

The SG who appeared on Citizen TV further dismissed claims that Uhuru Kenyatta is the one funding the demos.

“Initially they said this money is being mobilised by Uhuru now they are saying it is the MPs who are using their money to mobilise,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.