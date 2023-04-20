Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Former Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro and her boyfriend Deejay Bonezz have tied the knot in an invite-only wedding.
Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o was among the guests invited to the wedding.
He posted a photo of the wedding on his Instagram account and congratulated the newly-wed couple.
‘’Love is a beautiful thing! Congratulations my sister @kamenegoro and @deejaybonez254 on your wedding day! Love you guys’’ he wrote.
Kamene introduced her boyfriend last year.
There were reports that he was married to one Eva ‘Sasha’ Mkalia, a fruit vendor in Mombasa.
However, he denied the claims but confirmed that he has two kids with Sasha.
See the wedding photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>