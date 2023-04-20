Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Former Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro and her boyfriend Deejay Bonezz have tied the knot in an invite-only wedding.

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o was among the guests invited to the wedding.

He posted a photo of the wedding on his Instagram account and congratulated the newly-wed couple.

‘’Love is a beautiful thing! Congratulations my sister @kamenegoro and @deejaybonez254 on your wedding day! Love you guys’’ he wrote.

Kamene introduced her boyfriend last year.

There were reports that he was married to one Eva ‘Sasha’ Mkalia, a fruit vendor in Mombasa.

However, he denied the claims but confirmed that he has two kids with Sasha.

See the wedding photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.