Friday, April 21, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has asked Kamba nation to support the Azimio One Kenya Alliance demos to pressurise Kenya Kwanza Administration to lower the cost of living and open the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers.

Speaking in Waita ward of Mwingi central, Kitui County when he hosted a global philanthropist, Queen Maria Amor Torres, who launched a water project funded by her NGO dubbed We Care for Humanity on Thursday, Kalonzo who is also Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, urged locals from his home turf to join him when Azimio demos resume.

“Will you join me in the demos? Let me see by a show of hands,” Kalonzo posed.

Kalonzo said the Azimio team is not relenting and will hold the bipartisan talks alongside demos.

He also said if Kamba participates in the demos, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua will have no option but to support his presidential bid in 2027.

“I opted to back the duo so that in 2027, Raila and Martha would support me too,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST