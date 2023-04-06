Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged the Kamba nation to emulate their Luo counterparts in showing bravery during mass protests.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kalonzo told the Kamba nation to be brave since the presidency in Kenya is not won but grabbed.

“If you developed a spine, the whole nation would take notice. Winning the presidency will take more than pressuring Raila to declare his support for Kalonzo. These things are never given, They are grabbed,” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice president also took issue with his Kamba community on what he termed as their cowardice exhibited during the bi-weekly Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party protests against the government.

“Kambas displayed utmost cowardice during the demonstrations,” Kalonzo spoke at Kisioni village in Makueni County.

He was responding to Kitui senator Enoch Wambua who claimed that the demonstrations had enhanced Kalonzo’s chances of beating President William Ruto in the 2027 presidential polls, arguing it had restored honor to Ukambani political kingpin who has for long fought claims that he is indecisive.

