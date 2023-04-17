Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 17, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is a man and a half if President William Ruto’s confession is anything to go by.

This is after the president revealed that Kalonzo turned him down when he tried to poach him after beating Azimio Leader Raila Odinga in the last General Election.

During an interdenominational prayer service at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos yesterday, Ruto revealed that he had a sit-down with Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka after winning the August 2022 presidential elections and asked him to join his administration.

According to Ruto, the move was meant to honour a promise he had made to the people of Machakos before the polls.

He stated that at the time of his meeting with Kalonzo, the Kenya Kwanza wing was considering the former Vice President for the position of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

“I promised that if I won, I would look for Kalonzo because he had been troubled by the others. I don’t want to be a liar, I want to say the truth, when I won the elections, I looked for Kalonzo and sat down with him.”

“I told him to come and join my administration. There was a vacancy in the Speaker’s position and others because I did not want you to blame me later,” he stated.

However, Ruto noted that Kalonzo declined his offer and chose to continue his support of the Azimio coalition.

Ruto added that he gave the positions to other individuals respecting the decision the Wiper leader had made.

“I have discharged my responsibility because I spoke to him and he told me that he wanted to continue with the other team, what was I supposed to do?” he added.

However, he noted that the decision made by Kalonzo did not deter him from including members of the Akamba community in his government, adding that he ensured all communities were represented.

