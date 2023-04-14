Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 14, 2023 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has asked Kenya Kwanza Alliance to explain to Kenyans why they wanted to kill former Prime Minister Raila Odinga when he was protesting in Nairobi over the high cost of living and electoral injustice.

Speaking in Nairobi on Friday, Kalonzo said the attack on Raila that left his car windscreen smashed as he led protesters was intentional.

Raila’s Lexus LX 570 was shot at, in what they claimed was an attempt on his life.

Kalonzo said Raila Odinga would have died if his top-of-the-range vehicle was not armoured.

“Were it not that Raila’s vehicle was armoured we would be talking a different story,” he said.

Raila counted nine impact points around the back window and door.

“There are 10 shots. One is on the other side of the car. As you can see, they were aimed at the back left area where I was seated,” he said.

The car according to impeccable sources was armoured by Dubai-based Company Streit Group.

Raila’s Lexus has bulletproof glass and armour plating, keeping him safe from live rounds.

The ODM supremo is also protected from the teargas, as the Lexus most likely has an air filtration system.

The LX570 also features run-flat tires, which allow the vehicle to move with punctured wheels. It is driven by a V8 engine producing 383 horsepower.

The cost of an armoured LX 570 is from Sh 40 million upwards.

