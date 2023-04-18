Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has lauded former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for rejecting an offer to join President William Ruto’s government.

In a statement on Monday, Kabando seemingly noted that Kalonzo’s choice helped avert ethnic division.

“Kudos Kiongozi Kalonzo Musyoka for declining overtures by President William Ruto to defect from Raila Odinga’s Azimio for ethnic balkanisation,” Kabando said.

His remarks come days after Ruto revealed that he reached out to Kalonzo soon after he was declared the winner.

He said he held a closed-door meeting with the leader and requested that he join his government but he declined.

“I looked for him, we sat down and he told me he wanted to remain in the Opposition. What am I supposed to do?” he asked while addressing congregants during interdenominational prayers in Machakos County on Sunday.

Kabando criticized Ruto, saying he was desperate to muzzle the opposition, “KANU style.”

“A strong oversight is important in a democracy. UDA needs a very serious opposition,” he noted.

