Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has said he has dumped former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for President William Ruto.

Through his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Kabando outlined his decision to switch allegiance to President Ruto, saying it was a choice he made in order to support the progress of democracy in the country.

He also spoke out against the renewed calls for demonstrations which he said is an attempt by the opposition to get a share of power in the government.

“I’ve remained supportive of Raila’s grievances in the hope that our intense lobby for a public-interest agenda is centre stage. But maandamano main goal is a share in govt. I hold a contrary position. Henceforth, I’ll support President Ruto if only to spur our nascent democracy,” his statement read

The former MP said his decision was best suited in a way that will offer him peace of mind.

“But I owe myself the comfort of my conscience and instinct. So, President, you’ve support against a vicious conspiracy to return handshake,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST