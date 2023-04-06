Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Roots party presidential running mate, Justina Wamae, has responded to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who challenged the Kamba community to be brave like their Luo counterparts if they want to win the presidency in 2027.

“To win the presidency, Kambas should imitate Luos. If you grew a backbone, the entire country would take note,” Kalonzo told mourners at a burial in Kitui County on Wednesday.

However, in response, Wamae said it is wrong for Kalonzo Musyoka to exhort his people to copy the Luos to win the presidency in 2027.

“Is the violence and loss of life necessary? Yet MPs, Senators are taking home humongous salaries? They have KPIs which are oversight, legislation and representation is maandamano part of their role? WaKenya kama mumeamua kuharibu nchi yetu ni sawa!!! #inatuhusu,” Wamae said.

Kalonzo Musyoka hopes that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will support him in 2027 and that is the reason he is urging his political backyard to emulate Raila’s supporters so that he can whitewash President William Ruto easily.

The Kenyan DAILY POST