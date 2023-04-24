Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday April 23, 2023 – Justin Bieber is reportedly devastated over his wife Hailey’s mental health following months of backlash and ‘death threats’ from fans of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Hailey suffered intense scrutiny for allegedly throwing shade at Selena, 30, on Instagram when she and Kendall Jenner posted a since-deleted video on TikTok lip-syncing the lyric, ‘And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.’

After Hailey deleted the TikTok video, she made an Instagram post saying: ‘I never comment on this type of thing, but we were just having a girls night and did a random TikTok sound for fun.’

One month later, the Calm Down singer tried to put an end to the feud rumors. She had to urge her fans to back off the Hailey hate as they were even posting death threats.

‘Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,’ Selena wrote on her Instagram Story. ‘This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.’

26-year-old Hailey Bieber recently opened up about going through a ‘hard time’ with all the negativity online.

In the wake of his spouse’s mental health struggles, a source told Us Weekly on Friday April 21, that ‘it breaks Justin’s heart to have seen Hailey struggling emotionally the way she has been these past few months.’

‘He loves his wife more than anything and knows she has a heart of gold,’ the insider continued.

On Wednesday, the Rhode Beauty founder shared an emotional post on Instagram in which she admitted that 2023 has been the hardest of her her adult life so far.

‘I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,’ Hailey began.

‘But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least,’ she continued.

Hailey’s post continued: ‘ And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.

‘That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers.

‘Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together,’ she concluded.