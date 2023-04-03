Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 3, 2023 – Former US president, Donald Trump is set to come to New York City on Monday, April 3, following his historic indictment by his hometown state of New York.

After flying from his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home on Monday, Trump will reportedly stay at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue ahead of the Tuesday afternoon arraignment on charges that arise from his hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

This is the first time that a former president of the United States is going to be arraigned on criminal charges.

Trump announced Sunday that he plans to head straight back to Mar-a-Lago to give public remarks.

According to multiple reports, New York has been on edge since Trump announced last month that he expected to be indicted.

Local authorities have received unfounded bomb threats and a pro-Trump woman was arrested for flashing a knife at passersby outside Manhattan courts.

Also, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the man who brought the indictment against Trump has been bombarded with racist emails and death threats, according to the New York Daily News.

As Trump prepares to turn himself in at the Manhattan criminal courts, authorities have been tightening security ahead of Tuesday

Posting about the indictment last month, Trump warned of “death and destruction” if he’s brought up on charges.

The Washington Post also reports that ahead of potential protests, Secret Service agents have toured the courthouse since last week Friday to plan the former president’s path to and from the site. Also Dozens of Secret service agents are expected at the courthouse during Trump’s arraignment.

Also, due to security concerns, Trump won’t undergo a notorious perp walk for the arraignment, sources previously told The News.

Court officers at Manhattan Criminal Court are in a “heightened state of readiness,” as they have been for the past two weeks, New York State courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen said.

Trump faces nearly three dozen charges. He will find out what’s in the sealed indictment along with the rest of the world when he appears in court on Tuesday.

He plans to plead not guilty on Tuesday according to the Washington Post.