Monday, April 24, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has called for the regulation of all churches as he vows to visit the mass grave of the alleged pastor Mackenzie on Tuesday.

In a statement on Monday, the CS said the Shakahola Forest Massacre is the clearest abuse of the constitutionally enshrined human right to freedom of worship.

“While the State remains respectful of religious freedom, this horrendous blight on our conscience must lead not only to the most severe punishment of the perpetrator(s) of the atrocity on so many innocent souls but tighter regulation (including self-regulation) of every church, mosque, temple or synagogue going forward,” he said.

Kindiki also said security officers have been deployed, adding that the entire forest is sealed off and declared a crime scene.

“I have directed the Regional Commissioner for Coast Region together with the Regional Security Team to reinforce the team in Malindi ahead of my visit,” he said.

“Enough security officers have been deployed and the entire 800-acre forest is sealed off and declared a scene of the crime.”

So far, 39 bodies have been exhumed by homicide detectives.

The controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie is still in police custody.

Kindiki seems to echo what former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his wife Mama Ida Odinga have been calling for regulation of churches.

During the last year’s presidential campaigns, Raila and Ida called for the regulations of churches but they were accused by President William Ruto and his coterie of targeting the church.

The Kenyan DAILY POST