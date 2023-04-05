Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – Detectives are investigating the mysterious death of June Jerop, an MBA student at Kenyatta University, who was last seen by her classmates on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Her elder sister, Joyce Jepkemoi, said Jerop, who was an accountant at the National Industrial Training Authority (Nita), spent the day with her friends until around 5 pm when she excused herself to go on a coffee date with an unidentified man.

That was the last time her classmates saw the 36-year-old alive.

Her body was found by pedestrians near Jamhuri Primary School in Nairobi County two days later.

“Her friends told us she informed them that she was going to meet a male friend, but did not disclose much more about it, only for her body to be found dumped on the roadside on Monday morning,” her sister said.

“She was the type of a girl who could tell me anything, we were very close. When her phone went off for two consecutive days, I knew something was amiss, but I did not rush to conclusions,” she added.

With her phone off and nowhere to be seen, Jepkemoi said she filed a missing person report at the Industrial Area Police station in Nairobi, before together with her other sister, they started a search.

They visited the city mortuary on March 24 where they found her body.

The body was swollen and covered in blood.

“We identified her by her dreadlocks, fingernails, and the clothes she was wearing — a white-flowered blouse and black trousers. We called her classmate who also confirmed that that was how she was dressed when she left. That’s when we knew she was dead,” said a teary Jepkemoi.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are now piecing together information to establish who she was last with and whom she last spoke with.

Three suspects have been arrested and are aiding in investigations.

Detectives confirmed that she was murdered.

However, they are yet to establish the motive of the murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.